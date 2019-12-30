New Years Eve in Casper: -10 degrees with wind chill, snow could start 2020

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – New Years Eve in Casper could be cold and snow could fall on the first day of 2020.

Tuesday's maximum is forecast at 27 degrees, but the wind chill factor may drop it to -10 degrees, the National Weather Service told Riverton.

Clouds are expected to increase Tuesday evening with a minimum of 22 degrees. According to the NWS, wind gusts could reach 47 mph throughout the day and 38 mph at night.

There is a 30% chance of snow on New Years Day, which according to the NWS would probably start after 11 a.m.

Here are the NWS seven-day forecasts:

This afternoon Sunny, with a maximum close to 22. Wind chill values ​​as low as zero. Wind, with a southwest wind from 18 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a minimum of around 10. Wind chill values ​​as low as -10. Wind, with a southwest wind from 16 to 23 mph, with gusts reaching 31 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a maximum close to 27. Wind chill values ​​as low as -10. Windy, with a southwest wind from 24 to 31 mph, with gusts reaching 47 mph.

Tuesday evening Growing clouds, with a minimum around 22. Windy, with a southwest wind from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 38 mph.

New Years Day 30 percent chance of snow, mostly after 11 am. Mainly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a southwest wind from 22 to 29 mph, with gusts reaching 49 mph.

Wednesday evening 30 percent chance of snow, mostly before 11 pm. Mainly cloudy, with a minimum around 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind from 14 to 16 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with maximums close to 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 28 mph.

Thursday evening Cloudy with a minimum around 20.

Friday Partly sunny, with a peak near 36. Breezy.

Friday night Partly cloudy, with a minimum of around 29. Wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a temperature of around 40. Windy.

Saturday night Partly cloudy, with a minimum around 23. Wind.

Sunday A slight chance of snow. Sunny, with highs near 32. Breezy.

National Weather Service in Riverton