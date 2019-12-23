New Year's Eve 2019: where to celebrate in the Waterloo region, Guelph

Loading...

We are rapidly approaching the end of the decade and with that we will celebrate like in 2019.

Many communities in the region offer family-friendly events during the day, but Kitchener is the only one that offers a New Year's Eve countdown.

READ MORE: The Grand River Transit timetable changes during the holidays

Below is a summary of the events on December 31 across the region.

New Years Eve in Cambridge

In Cambridge, the city will start in 2019 with a family celebration in the Hespeler Arena from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

4:06

What to wear for the holidays

What to wear for the holidays

The event offers free skating, including free rental of helmets and skates.

The story continues under the advertisement

There will also be a photo booth, activities and live entertainment.

New Year's Eve in Guelph

Sparkle in the Park is back at Guelph & # 39; s Riverside Park.

The annual tradition gives families the opportunity to celebrate the New Year earlier in the evening.

READ MORE: New Year's resolutions – they don't have to be made at the beginning of the year

You can either drive through the park or stroll to enjoy the festive light show in front of the fireworks.

It is open from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and there are free carousel rides.

The fireworks start around 8 p.m.

New Year's Eve in Kitchener

The theme of this year's Kitchener event will be prehistoric.

The Kitchener City Hall party begins at 6:00 p.m. and will show larger-than-life dinosaurs.

1:54

The 2019 New Year fireworks illuminate the Arc de Triomphe Red Square in Paris

The 2019 New Year fireworks illuminate the Arc de Triomphe Red Square in Paris

The residents have the opportunity to have their picture taken with a replica of the Jurassic Park jeep or the legendary Flintstones car.

The story continues under the advertisement

READ MORE: Grand Bend Mainstay Gables moves the planned New Year's Eve party to London

The ice rink on Carl-Zehr-Platz also offers handicrafts for the children and free ice skating.

There will even be a retro arcade and game console exhibition.

People are also encouraged to dress in their best cosplay outfit when visiting the popular comic and collectibles market.

STARPOWER enters the stage at 10 p.m. Deliver live music until the countdown begins.

New Year's Eve in Waterloo

In Waterloo, a family-friendly event takes place in Waterloo Public Square from 6 p.m. till 21 o'clock

This includes music and ice skating on the outdoor ice rink, while you can keep warm with hot chocolate.

There is also a photo booth with a fire and ice theme, an interactive light table where you can play with moving splashes of color and make your own New Year's crown at a crafting table.

New Years Eve in Wellesley

The second annual Skate and Celebrate event takes place in Wellesley at 1 p.m. at the St Clements Community Center.

The story continues under the advertisement

There are many activities that amuse the kids, including a disco party, Erick Traplin, a children's entertainer, and a magic show.

READ MORE: The University of Manitoba's "Professor Popsicle" warns New Year's Eve party goers

From 1 p.m. there will be a free skate. until 4 p.m. with Anna and Elsa from the film Frozen, who take the ice from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

A balloon will fall at 3:45 p.m. ring in the New Year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,