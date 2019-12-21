New weather, gas plan could affect consumers in wallets

Loading...

Massachusetts and other northeastern states took a big step forward this week with a plan to combat climate change, but if approved, the plan will likely mean gas prices go up, but Governor Charlie Baker's administration insists that this plan It is not an increase in the Gas Tax. Designed to reduce global warming pollution from our exhaust pipes, the Transportation and Climate Initiative, or TCI, has been in process for almost a decade. Similar to what already exists for power plants, gas and diesel providers would have to buy pollution credits at government auctions held by Massachusetts and a dozen other states, from Maine to Virginia. "Then they have to decide at what cost they are going to spend on consumers," he said. According to the draft plan published this week, TCI analysts predict that gasoline prices would rise from 5 to 17 cents per gallon. Opponents say the impact would go beyond what we pay directly at the pump. “Everything you buy and buy in Massachusetts is delivered in a truck, which uses gasoline. So, he is talking about increasing the cost of everything, "said Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. On the other hand, it is estimated that truck and car pollution will decrease by approximately 25 percent. Auctions will likely generate thousands of millions of dollars for state governments Baker has already allocated much of that money to improvements in the MBTA and other public transportation systems. "We are also looking at rural communities, people who have to drive 40 or 100 miles to work on a regular basis, to give them options, such as access to electric vehicles, "said Theohardies.

