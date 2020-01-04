New video shows Microsoft's greatest achievements in the past decade

Loading...

The new year is approaching and, to celebrate it, Microsoft has released a new video in which the last decade and all the achievements made by the company are celebrated. Watch the video below and tell us what is your favorite memory of the last decade.

The highlights of the last decade include the launch of the Xbox 360 slim, the launch of Skyrim, the launch of the popular Forza racing franchise and much more. It seems that the last decade flew and the future just seems brighter.

The last decade was a monumental moment for Microsoft, as many things have happened for the company in general, including the launch of exclusive first-party exclusives, new consoles, accessories and much more. It was a successful decade for the company and the future seems bright. 2020 seems to be forming as one for the book as a new console, Xbox Series X will be launched and much more.

