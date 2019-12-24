New Mac Pro used for animation in Jumanji: The Next Level

Loading...

We've seen many benchmarks for the new Mac Pro, but if you want to get an idea of ​​how it stacks up in real life, a British animation studio has shared the story of how it used early access to work on the Jumanji movie : The Next Level.

Lunar Animation said that animation is one of the most difficult tasks for a computer, and Apple initially thought it was unable to update the trash that Mac Pro might have forced to switch to PC & # 39; s …

The company said in a blog post that the iMac Pro made it possible to keep the fort while waiting for the new Mac Pro.

Since we started the animation studio in 2014, our entire pipeline has been based on the Mac. However, in recent years it has been more challenging than we would have liked. With fewer and fewer hardware updates and the release of the trash that seemed to be limited to Mac Pro, it certainly looked grim. We have had many conversations about how we might eventually have to switch to use PCs.

Fortunately, Apple announced in 2017 the iMac Pro, which has been our most important studio production machine for all artists. Now the new Mac Pro is here and we are very excited to see how our studio is going to evolve.

Apple then gave Lunar early access to what it describes as a mid-range Mac Pro. In any case, on average according to animation studio.

3.2 GHz 16-core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4 GHz

192 GB (6x32GB) DDR4 ECC memory

Two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32 GB HBM2 memory each

4 TB SSD storage

Apple Afterburner card

Pro Display XDR

This came at a particularly suitable moment.

The timing of receiving the machine couldn't have been better, because the studio was about to start the new Jumanji movie, JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL. We were instructed to make the "Main on Ends" (MOE), which is essentially the final animated credits for the film.

This was a fantastic project and an opportunity for us as a studio and included a number of challenging aspects that you can expect from working on a position.

The project had to be photorealistic and there were 28 unique panels for the credits, with each panel containing at least one prop related to the film. This was spread over a series of two minutes.

The project would be carried out with a single camera movement and weather effects could also be created. All this had to be done within a period of four weeks. For anyone who wonders, four weeks is not long …

It is said that the iMac Pro machines it had used before the Mac Pro were not quite good enough.

One of the immediate things that struck us as soon as we started the animation phase on an iMac Pro is that we had trouble getting all the assets into one scene with all their high-resolution texture maps without any Graphics RAM (… )

Of course we can clamp the resolution of the structures in the scene and the problem disappears. However, this is great for working with the scene, but because the textures are clamped all over the scene, this meant that our 8K Jumanji card became a much lower resolution. This became more of a problem for us when sending the client updates to approve. The only other option would be to release the whole, but we sent updates daily, so this was not an option.

The company said it expected the Mac Pro to solve this problem, but was surprised by the dramatic difference it saw.

With the texture problems we encountered on the iMac Pro, we opened the same scene on the Mac Pro and all the textures loaded up perfectly. This makes sense, because the graphic memory for textures is double (32 GB instead of 16 GB). We were then surprised to see that it was played in real-time without caching, because even with stuck structures on the iMac Pro we didn't get consistent 24 frames per second during playback.

We then unlocked the 24 frames per second cap during playback and have speeds of up to 134 frames per second. This enabled us to view, change and preview everything at lightning speed, without the need to create proxy structures and models, and we were able to work directly with the content.

A task that took 21 minutes on a 10-core iMac Pro only took five minutes on the Mac Pro.

The Pro Display XDR also makes a huge difference, allowing the studio to see its work exactly as it would be viewed by the customer on high-end reference monitors.

As a smaller studio without £ 30k ($ 39k) to drop onto a (reference) monitor, we were able to see exactly what the final product looked like it was meant to go to the customer. Because our end products were EXR files, we had the range to look beyond the maximum brightness of a standard iMac screen.

Knowing that our latest files were accurate, we saved the cost of spending money to rent out a facility to check the files, which we honestly didn't have time to do due to the tight turnaround.

This is now an invaluable tool that we will use for all projects that go further.

Jumanji: The Next Level raised more than $ 300 million worldwide, at the top of the box office in the US and Canada. There is more detail and sample videos & # 39; s in the full blog post. You can also see how the machine did with a real-life recording session with Logic Pro X.

View all our coverage of the Mac Pro, including a number of upgrade options.

