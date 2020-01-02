New law would require pet owners to microchip their cats

Loading...

Cat owners who fail to microchip their pet could be fined or prosecuted under the rules proposed by the ministers.

The government plans to introduce a compulsory microchip for cats in order to subject them to the same security measures as those which already apply to dogs.

The ministers believe that this measure will help to combat cat theft and to identify injured or killed pets on the roads.

The government has asked for evidence on the cats microchip as part of plans that could help reunite lost cats with their owners, fight pet theft and identify injured or killed cats on roads.

The microchip process involves the insertion of a microchip, usually around the size of a grain of rice, painlessly under the skin of a pet.

The microchip has a unique serial number that can be read by a scanner. When an animal goes astray or is lost, scanning the microchip means that the registered owner can be identified and the animal can be reunited with him.

Although the microchip is a legal requirement for dogs, it is currently not required for cats, unless they are traveling as part of the pet travel program.

The mandatory microchip for dogs was introduced in April 2016 and statistics show that 92% of dogs are now microchipped. Due to the mandatory microchip, displaced dogs have found their owners much faster, which reduces the time they spend entering kennels and reduces the distress of owners and animals.

Cats Protection Managing Director James Yeates said: "Cats Protection, the UK's leading charity for cat welfare, welcomes this call for evidence on the microchip of cats. been microchip.

"The majority of stray animals that we take are not copied and therefore we are generally unable to find an owner and cats must be accommodated."

The mandatory microchip for dogs was introduced in England through the Dog Microchip Regulations (England), 2015. The goal was to improve the well-being of dogs and reduce the problems associated with stray dogs.