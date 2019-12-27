New Japan Pro Wrestling will not air on American television in 2020

Loading...

If you saw Wrestle Kingdom on AXS TV last January and hoped to do the same in 2020, you're out of luck.

New Japan Pro Wrestling tweeted, "In response to questions from US fans," that "there are currently no plans to broadcast NJPW events in the U.S. in 2020 (including WK14)". Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be available for Watch the NJPW world streaming service outside of Japan with a monthly subscription (around $ 9) or as a pay-per-view on Fite TV with events from 4th and 5th January for $ 24.99 each.

NJPW has been broadcast on AXS since 2014 and the broadcaster has co-produced several of the company's events in the United States, including the premiere of this year's G1 Climax tournament. AXS has brought New Japan together with MMA programming for a while, but the NJPW will end its run on the channel as part of a pro-wrestling block on Saturday night along with WOW Women of Wrestling.

This development is due to the fact that Anthem Sports & Entertainment, which owns Impact Wrestling, acquired a majority stake in AXS in September and Impact was broadcast on the channel from Tuesday evening the following month. In October 2019, as part of its international expansion, New Japan announced the establishment of a US-based subsidiary called New Japan Pro Wrestling of America. During the promotion, it sounded like it would continue to work with AXS, but now it looks like its presence in the U.S. will be maintained without a TV show, but through live events, NJPW World subscriptions, and the occasional Fite PPV ,

