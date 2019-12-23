New investment in Rivian shows how many billions it costs to start an auto company

Loading...

There is not exactly a firm road map to start a new car company, but thanks to the current electrical revolution in the industry, we are getting new opportunities to see how much it all costs. After its new investment of $ 1.3 billion, Rivian has raised more than $ 3.5 billion with zero vehicles sold.

Rivian, the electric starter and crossover company based in Plymouth, Michigan, has apparently gone from nothing to being something only in 2019. Today, the company announced a new investment from T. Rowe Price, Amazon, Ford, BlackRock Inc. and others worth $ 1.3 billion.

According to Automotive News, this is Rivian’s fourth investment round this year alone, including two earlier this year that contributed $ 500 million from Ford and $ 700 million from Amazon, before this last round of financing. Ford already has plans to use Rivian's "skateboard" battery and the engine platform for an upcoming Lincoln model, and Amazon has already closed a deal for electric delivery trucks.

Here is more from Auto News:

Prior to Monday's announcement, Rivian had raised $ 2.2 billion from investors, according to the PitchBook investor website, and was valued at an estimated $ 5 billion to $ 7 billion.

The company's total valuation following the last round of investments was not immediately clear.

T. Rowe Price has made other bets in the automotive sector. He is a large shareholder of Tesla and has also invested in GM's autonomous driving division Cruise. T. Rowe Price also invested, along with Amazon, in the startup of software for autonomous cars Aurora and the British online food delivery company Deliveroo.

If you take the $ 2.2 billion invested this year before today and combine them with the new $ 1.3 billion, that totals $ 3.5 billion so far. Note that Rivian has only shown two concept cars, the R1T truck and the R1S crossover, which Rivian plans to start producing at the end of 2020.

It was promised that the R1T would start buying around $ 69,000 before the incentives, but it is not clear if it is for one of the 135 kWh and 180 kWh battery pack models planned for production next year, or if that would be The next standard model, which will go into later production.

