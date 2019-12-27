New Hampshire vacation firefighter helps save man's life in New York

Loading...

An off-duty firefighter in Somersworth, New Hampshire, transformed from tourist to lifeguard on a recent trip to New York City. With the native Connor McCann and his girlfriend they had just sat down in the restaurant of the Marriott hotel where they were staying. Suddenly there was commotion and people were asking for medical assistance after a man stopped responding in the lobby, and McCann took action. McCann said CPR started, advised employees to call 911 and asked for an AED (automatic external defibrillator). "I guess he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest," McCann said. "He did not respond while standing and fell forward and banged his head against the counter." In a matter of minutes the emergency personnel arrived, and McCann said at the time that he handed over the responsibilities to the paramedics. Christina Bandouveres, McCann's girlfriend, watched the events unfold. "My adrenaline was pumping," he said. "He was shaking a little. People cried, approached Connor and said," Thank you very much. "McCann said that He was glad to know that the patient was alive and well, and said he was happy to be in the right place on the right, despite the hectic start, McCann and Bandouveres said the trip was perfect.

