New Hampshire adds the option & # 39; X & # 39; non-binary licenses

Updated: 6:35 PM EST January 2, 2020

New Hampshire residents now have a third option to indicate gender on their driver's licenses and state-issued identification cards. Thursday is the first day that people can send documents so that an "X" appears on their licenses and IDs if they are not identified as male or female. Republican Governor Chris Sununu allowed a bill to convert the change into law without his signature in July. At least a dozen other states have similar laws.

