New federal rule will hurt renewables, help gas and coal

Expand / The Pennsylvania wind turbines that probably spent the day trying to understand what a "MOPR" is.

On Thursday, the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). UU. He issued a long-awaited decision that had stuck until Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur resigned, breaking a 2-2 tie. The details are complex and relate to a part of the electrical system that you probably did not know existed, but the decision could have the effect of significantly quenching renewable energy in the mid-Atlantic US. UU.

The story begins with PJM Interconnection, a network operator responsible for energy balance in a region that encompasses 13 states, from Illinois to Delaware. PJM manages a capacity market, with annual auctions to ensure sufficient generation to meet the maximum demand several years in the future. Public utilities offer these contracts based on their cost to provide energy.

However, some generators in recent years have complained that they were losing due to lower offers of renewable and nuclear energy in some places, on the grounds that these sources can benefit from state subsidies. Renewable energies only claimed a very small portion of the cake at the last auction, but they worried that this would grow.

There was a mechanism in the design of the capacity market to account for the possibility of artificially low offers: the "minimum bid price rule" or MOPR. In the case of an artificially low offer, a higher alternative offer would be calculated and used instead. The FERC was responsible for deciding whether all generators subject to a subsidy from the states should receive MOPR treatment.

On Thursday, they decided they will. Many states have set standards for a percentage of electricity that require utilities to provide renewable (or nuclear) energy, providing incentives or subsidies to help this happen. That includes systems that allow low-carbon generators to sell clean energy credits to utilities that rely on dirtier plants.

However, the FERC definition does not include all subsidies or separate sources of income. Federal subsidies, in particular, will not count, probably because a federal commission fears stepping on federal programs. And plants that burn fossil fuels can make money with things other than their electricity, such as selling coal ashes as material or steam to heat, but that won't count as distorting their offers. And certain state subsidies for "generic industrial development and local location support" will also be ignored, under the justification that they are not specific to a type of power.

In practice, this means that many renewable and nuclear plants in the PJM region will increase their bids by an amount to be determined, which will make them significantly less competitive in the auction market.

The FERC also rejected a proposal to "exclude" PJM that would have allowed public utilities to withdraw renewable plants from the market along with an equivalent amount of their demand. In essence, utility companies may decide that they no longer want to play, and they would worry about covering this demand without the help of anyone else. This will not be allowed.

FERC President Neil Chatterjee, formerly energy policy advisor to Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, highlighted some limited exemptions for existing renewable plants, but new plants will not be exempted. "FERC is confirming our obligation to safeguard the competitiveness of the PJM capacity market," Chatterjee said in a press release.

The FERC commissioner, Rich Glick, who has experience in the renewable industry and the Democrats in the Senate energy committee, disagreed a lot. “The FERC MOPR PJM is a direct attack on the state's power generation resource decision making. The Federal Energy Law is clear, FERC does not have this authority. FERC has the responsibility of trying to accommodate the state's decisions and not annul them, ”he tweeted. “(The rule) is a ransom, which costs consumers MILLIONS of dollars every year. Conservatively, $ 2.4B + associated with higher capacity payments, increasing over time per year, and do not even include the costs that consumers will pay when states continue to apply their policy preferences. "

PJM Interconnection now has 90 days to create a new set of auction rules consistent with the new decision. Glick, however, predicted legal challenges that will likely derail that timeline.