New England for the Trump store opens in Bellingham, selling souvenirs of the 45th president

Loading...

When Donald Trump announced that he was running for president, Keith Lambert "thought it was a joke at the beginning, like everyone else." "But then, suddenly, it was real," said Lambert, 46, of Easton. To support Trump during the 2016 elections, the popularity of red hats, patriotic pins and blond big heads with his name or face "has just begun to get bigger and bigger," Lambert said. Many customers have visited Lambert's newly opened New England for the Trump news store in Bellingham, including Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Some drive more than five hours to the site to pick up one of their red shirts or "TRUMP 2020" socks that resemble Trump, with golden hair on his head and a green comb the size of a doll, the Daily News reported. To dismiss Trump last week did not reduce any of that traffic, Lambert said. "I don't know if it was the fact that there were more people coming in because of (political trial hearings) or vacations, but we had a big hit as a result," Lambert said, inside the store at 260 South Main St. Saturday morning while Shania Twain played from the store radio. The walls within the space of approximately 2,000 square feet are covered with Trump and military-themed tapestries, one with Trump sitting on a dinosaur while firing a gun and raising his thumb. Another presents his face superimposed on the muscular body of Sylvester Stallone in "Rambo", holding a machine gun under large red letters that say "TRUMP" with "Keep America Great" below. Within the first three weeks of launching the store's homepage, the business reached more than 100,000 people online, said Lambert, who has been a novelty trader for more than 20 years. In addition to owning New England Novelty in Rhode Island, which sells various toys and souvenirs, Lambert has opened four other Trump-themed stores in Easton, Hanson, Wilmington and Peabody. (Bellingham's location was the first to open in early November.) More locations are planned, he said. He was inspired to open the chain of stores last summer when he struggled to find Trump hats for the president's rally in New Hampshire in August. He decided to sell that merchandise in street corners and pop-up stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, then at fairs and festivals. During that time, there was a public protest about "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hats, Lambert said: The media warned people to refrain from wearing red hats to avoid being confused with Trump's supporters. Lambert was running a Trump-themed tent event in Middleborough at the time and several clients approached to express their complaints, he said. A man, in the late 80s, was one of the many he met that day, approached Lambert and asked: “Did you hear the news about the red hat?” “Honestly, I'm not a political person, don't go Either way and I really don't follow it, "is what Lambert said the man told him," but if someone is going to tell me that I can't do something in this country we live in, then I'm going to do it. " So he bought a MAGA hat, "Lambert said." (That moment) simply reinforced that this is the right thing. "Customers always act" grateful "and" grateful "to him, he said, some shaking hands and others telling him that he is “Doing God's work.” Convinced by a nearby business owner to open a store, Lambert explored places he could rent in 2016. He finally found his current location on South Main Street, which previously housed a high-end shoe store called Dromedaris for about two years, Lambert said … The interactions in the store have been "nothing but positive" since then, he said, adding that he has not found much violent reaction. "When we install the tent outside, sometimes someone passes by and shout something, but for every person who yells something negative, you will have 10 people who approve you, "he said." You can't please everyone. "Instead of informing Facebook posts of the company or shout curse words from the window of a car, Lambert encourages those who simply "pass" or "pass". ′ "If Obama's stores started popping up, which I know there were some in the south, all we would do would be look, go & # 39; hmmmm & # 39; and drive," Lambert said. After reading Trump's book of 1997 "The Art of Return," Lambert was convinced that Trump could translate his business practices to the White House. "I said well, if this guy can change his business when we have a billion dollar debt, maybe he can change our country, "Lambert said. He calls space a" safe haven "for those who feel they cannot express themselves publicly" without receiving a violent reaction to it. "" Everyone who comes here is happy and positive, "he said." No they will have (no violent reaction) here, they will receive nothing but support and love. "From now until Christmas Eve, the Bellingham store is open every day at 9 am and closes from 7 to 8 pm, depending on the business, said Lambert. After season n avideña, the store will be open from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m.

When Donald Trump announced that he was running for president, Keith Lambert "thought it was a joke at the beginning, like everyone else."

"But suddenly, it was real," said Lambert, 46, of Easton.

Like support for Trump during the 2016 elections, the popularity of red hats, patriotic pins and blond dolls with his name or face "has just begun to get bigger and bigger," Lambert said.

Many customers have visited the new Lambert news store in New England for Trump in Bellingham, including from Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Some drive more than five hours to the site to pick up one of their red shirts or "TRUMP 2020" socks that resemble Trump, with golden hair on his head and a green comb the size of a doll, the Daily News reported.

The House’s decision to prosecute Trump last week slowed that traffic, Lambert said.

"I don't know if it was the fact that there were more people coming in because of (political trial hearings) or vacations, but we had a big hit as a result," Lambert said, inside the store at 260 South Main St. Saturday morning while Shania Twain played from the store radio. The walls within the space of approximately 2,000 square feet are covered with Trump and military-themed tapestries, one with Trump sitting on a dinosaur while firing a gun and raising his thumb. Another presents his face superimposed on the muscular body of Sylvester Stallone in "Rambo", holding a machine gun under large red letters that say "TRUMP" with "Keep America Great" below.

Within the first three weeks of launching the store's homepage, the business reached more than 100,000 people online, said Lambert, who has been a novelty trader for more than 20 years. In addition to owning New England Novelty in Rhode Island, which sells various toys and souvenirs, Lambert has opened four other Trump-themed stores in Easton, Hanson, Wilmington and Peabody. (Bellingham's location was the first to open in early November.) More locations are planned, he said.

He was inspired to open the chain of stores last summer when he struggled to find Trump hats for the president's rally in New Hampshire in August. He decided to sell that merchandise in street corners and in emerging stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, then at fairs and festivals.

During that time, there was a public protest about "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hats, Lambert said, and the media warned people to refrain from wearing red hats to avoid being confused with Trump's supporters.

Lambert was running a Trump-themed tent event in Middleborough at the time and several customers came to express their complaints, he said. A man, almost 80 years old, was one of the many he met that day, approached Lambert and asked: "Did you hear the news about the red hat?"

"Honestly, I'm not a political person, I'm not going anywhere and I don't really follow him," is what Lambert said the man told him, "but if someone is going to tell me I can't do it." something in this country where we live, then I will do it. "

"So he bought a MAGA hat," Lambert said. "(That moment) simply reinforced that this is the right thing to do."

Clients always act "grateful" and "grateful" to him, he said, some shake hands and others tell him that he is "doing God's work."

Convinced by a nearby business owner to open a store, Lambert explored places he could rent in 2016. He finally found his current location on South Main Street, which previously housed a high-end shoe store called Dromedaris for about two years, he said Lambert .

The interactions in the store have been "nothing but positive" since then, he said, adding that he has not found much reaction.

"When we install the tent outside, sometimes someone passes by and shouts something, but for every person who shouts something negative, there are 10 people who greet him," he said. "You can't please everyone."

Instead of informing the company's Facebook posts or shouting curse words from the window of a car, Lambert encourages those who simply "move" or "simply pass."

"If Obama's stores started showing up, which I know there were some in the south, all we would do would be look, go" hmmmm "and drive," Lambert said.

After reading Trump's 1997 book "The Art of Return," Lambert was convinced that Trump could translate his business practices to the White House.

"I said well, if this guy can change his business when we have a billion dollar debt, maybe he can change our country," Lambert said.

He calls space a "safe haven" for those who feel they cannot express themselves publicly "without receiving a violent reaction."

"Everyone who comes here is happy and positive," he said. "They will not have (any violent reaction) here, they will not receive anything but support and love."

From now until Christmas Eve, the Bellingham store is open every day at 9 a.m. and closes from 7 to 8 p.m., according to business, Lambert said. After the holiday season, the store will be open from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m.

. (tagsToTranslate) Bellingham (t) New England for the Trump store (t) President Donald Trump's store (t)