New decade to build on Saskatchewan's status as a major operator

Loading...

After a decade in which a new football stadium in Saskatchewan was announced, developed and opened, the province's reputation as a major organizer is to be further expanded in 2020.

Regina's new mosaic stadium will open its fourth season in Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2020 and host the Gray Cup for the first time in November.

The event is a logical next step after the venue was the first neutral venue for an NHL Heritage Classic last October.

The Mosaic Stadium was almost unrecognizable when the big game arrived.

File / Global News

The first CFL West final was held at Mosaic Stadium on November 18, which was the venue's second CFL playoff game.

The story continues under the advertisement

"A little bigger Honky-Tonk"

In summer 2019, the stadium for country superstar Garth Brooks attracted two nights with huge crowds.

Brooks returned to Saskatchewan in August just over three years after playing six sold-out shows at the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon.

"We had the best time, so we're coming back to get more of it. This time it's just going to get a little bigger," Brooks Global News said before the shows.

CONTINUE READING:

Garth Brooks announces second show in Regina



Bryan Adams, Guns N & # 39; Roses and the Eagles were previously guests at the stadium.

In June 2019, around 10,000 enthusiastic Toronto Raptors fans gathered to watch the Canadian NBA team capture their first championship on screen.

Raptors fans celebrate the team's historic NBA championship win in Regina's Jurassic Park at Mosaic Stadium.

Jonathan Guignard / Global News

Saskatoon shines

Saskatoon's SaskTel Center has won numerous big names over the past decade and will bring together the best and brightest Canadian musicians for the Juno Awards 2020 on March 15th.

The story continues under the advertisement

Bridge City hosted the Junos for the last time in 2007 and was awarded the Canadian Country Music Award twice in 2010-2012 and 2017.

The Regina Brandt Center has been expanded over the past decade and is preparing for an even bigger Agribition Week in 2020, when the annual event celebrates its 50th anniversary.

CONTINUE READING:

Junos will return to Saskatoon in 2020



When it comes to sport, Saskatoon has welcomed two new teams over the past decade – the Saskatchewan Rush of the National Lacrosse League and the Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Both teams won championships in front of their home crowd.

Saskatchewan Rattler led the CEBL among eligible and subscribers and won the CEBL championship in the league's opening season.

File / Global News

Curling is still a major attraction in the province. Moose Jaws Mosaic Place is scheduled for 2020 to host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after the event took place in 2015.

The story continues under the advertisement

Looking ahead, Saskatoon will host Tim Horton's Roar of the Rings from November 27 to December 5, 2021.

CONTINUE READING:

Sports in Saskatoon: the top 5 stories that fans cheered for in 2019



It is the second time that Saskatchewan curling is taking place in Canada. It first took place in Regina in 2001.

Similar news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR