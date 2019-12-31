New Brunswick ends funding for JOI Scientific – New Brunswick

Loading...

NB Power has now ended its ongoing financial contributions to JOI Scientific, according to New Brunswick's energy minister.

"NB Power is filling everything out there, there will be no more financial contributions, be it operationally through NB Power or certainly through us as the future government," said Minister Mike Holland on Tuesday.

The Florida-based energy company claims to be able to isolate hydrogen gas from sea water, which can then be burned to produce clean energy. Doubts about the effectiveness of the technology culminated at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Crown Companies in November.

During this meeting, NB Power CEO Gaetan Thomas was welcomed by MLAs and revealed that NB Power continued to rent a laboratory space for the company in addition to the $ 13 million that the utility and the Regional Development Corporation had invested in the company, that cost about $ 20,000 a month.

Holland has given the company a deadline of December 31 to prove that its technology works, and if that is not possible, all current funds will be deducted.

"My instruction to NB Power was that I would no longer make any financial commitments or submissions until the results were sustainable," said Holland.

According to Holland, the company continues to run tests that have taken longer than expected, but it has met the predetermined deadline for the year-end.

Since both the New Brunswick government and NB Power are investors in the company and have a seat on the board, Holland has not ruled out the possibility of future contributions should the energy technology prove to be profitable in the future.

"Now, of course, we've made an investment in them in the past, so we're still communicating with them," he said.

"In the event that a scientist comes through the door and says Eureka, we will pay attention, we will pay attention to what happens."

When asked what he thought about the initial investment in the company, Holland replied that he did not want to rely on the previous government that made the decision. He says it is impossible to evaluate this decision now because he was not at the closet when it was made.

Holland said that investments with taxpayers' money always involve an additional risk element.

"If you are dealing with any form of investment, there is a risk. The key is that it is calculated and mitigated and that there is another factor, namely that I am not using my money. I am dealing with the To do money from the interest payer and the taxpayer from New Brunswick, ”he said.

"I think we should be open to looking for investment opportunities, but we have to treat them with a level of care that matters."

During the November committee meeting, Thomas defended the investment and said the crown company's only injustice was that it failed to meet expectations.

"If we did something wrong, some expectations were raised that we could be in the store in about 18 months," he said.

"As you all know, it took longer."

Both NB Power and JOI Scientific have not returned any comment requests.

