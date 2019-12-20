New boson appears in nuclear decay, breaks standard model

Loading...

Expand / A collision in the LHC compact muon solenoid (CMS) detector produces a Higgs boson signature.

Thomas McCauley / Lucas Taylor, CMS

In the world of physics, nothing causes blood to flow like the thought that a new particle has been discovered. For decades, physicists have been looking for evidence that modern physics is not right. But, the smoking gun has remained elusive. In November, people began polishing a Nobel Prize for a group of physicists who seemed to have found a new boson. And, a new boson means a new force, which is even more exciting. Are you already smoking that gun?

Sometimes the gun just burns

This result has been cooking for quite some time. The first experimental results date from 2015, with publication in 2016. Essentially, the scientists took some lithium and shot protons. By choosing the energy of the protons correctly, beryllium is produced in a particular excited state, which rapidly decomposes into lithium by emitting an electron and a positron. Now, in these experiments, energy and momentum must be conserved. The lithium nucleus is a rather complicated beast and can move in many ways, which means that the electron and the positron have some freedom in the direction in which they are emitted.

In contrast, the researchers noted that some electrons and positrons appear to be correlated in their direction of emission. Computer modeling confirmed that this was not due to his equipment and that it could not be explained by beryllium nuclear physics, lithium or any known background process. However, the correlation could be explained by a new boson that decomposes by emitting a positron and an electron. While the production was reasonably inefficient, and the mass was approximately 17MeV (millions of electron volts), the data was wonderfully explained.

The newspaper really made the juices flow. Theorists jumped on the result so fast that they unwittingly broke the special relativity. Experimental physicists returned to the old data for confirmation. Operational experiments were modified to search for the new particle.

Experimentally, everything looked like a wash. The old data revealed nothing, but, at the same time, those experiments were not set up exactly to search for the correct particle. The new experiments were still too new to be conclusive (even if they had begun to take data).

Look, if we only modify the universe …

The theoretical situation is even more messy. It is always possible to extend our models of the universe to include new particles, including new bosons and new forces. But, it is not good enough to match a single experimental result. You have to unite them all. The final results are particles that look a bit like a job that hits the backyard panels. Yes, the paint matches, but you can still see the wavy patches where the filling has not been sanded. The problems arise from the mass: 17MeV is at the lower end of a well-explored territory.

So why did this story explode again? A new article, by the same scientists who published the results of beryllium. This time, they measured the emission of positron electrons from excited helium. The same experiment, different atom, but the same 17MeV boson was found.

The new result is quite strong evidence. If the experiment has some kind of systematic error, then we would expect the "new" particle to change the mass between helium and beryllium. However, it does not; The results are very consistent between the experiments. That means that if it is a mistake, unfortunately it is a mistake.

I think more scientists would be happier to accept the result if it fits their expectations. An axion with a mass as small as a few meV? Sure thing. A giant WIMP with a mass of many GeV? OK. But, a boson that is lighter than a proton and a kind of halfway? Why haven't we seen that before?

There may also be, I believe, a certain amount of unconscious snobbery in the background. The experimental results do not come from any of the large laboratories. And, now the big labs are going to suspend the planned experiments to see if a result for which they won't get credit rises. If they find the boson, then, great, they have won applause for another person. But, if that gun does not smoke, there will be a long and painful search for what makes the original experiment different from the rest.

ArXiv.org, 2019, ID: 1910.10459