Nelson House man killed while crossing Highway 6 with a vehicle, police say – Winnipeg

Published on December 23, 2019 at 5:27 pm

According to police, icy road conditions are likely to cause a single vehicle 6 to overturn on Highway 6.

The crash occurred about 100 km south of Grand Rapids at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the police.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 58-year-old Nelson House woman drove north when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

According to the police, the road conditions were icy at the time of the accident.

A 51-year-old male passenger, also from Nelson House, died at the scene.

Police say both the driver and front passenger have buckled up and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Grand Rapids RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructor continue to investigate.

