Neil Lennon’s Glasgow Derby Predicament

Celtic ran Aberdeen throughout the park on Saturday and somehow only managed to win the SPFL clash by a single goal. The bhoys really should have scored a minimum of three goals on the day. Aberdeen had a chance and scored: a set piece.

A player who was looking for the final whistle from the beginning was Shay Logan. The hapless defender had a nightmare with James Forrest and Bolingoli running towards him in the first half. Nor was it easier in the second half when Mikey Johnston came in and pressed the turbo boost button every time he climbed the ball.

I know that Celtic has yet to beat a St. Mirren team during the week before they see the year with a derby at home, but the question puzzles me now. Who should Lennon face against Tavernier next Sunday?

Captain Gers is an important weak link in the team, it is surprising that he was given the bracelet and it is disconcerting the way the media portrays him as some kind of leader. But enough about them. Lennon has three options, and three very good options as far as I can see.

There is no Elyounoussi for Celtic until next year leaving Forrest or Johnston. James has done it admirably from the left, but you can't deny that he's better on the right side. Could this leave the door open for Mikey to get approved?

Unfortunately, the injury has stopped the incredible way Elyounoussi was, has shown that he is a winner of the game in the big games and is a loss for the team.

James Forrest is involved at some point in almost all Celtic goals, but of the three options he would prefer to see Forrest playing in his natural position along with Ryan Christie.

Mikey Johnston looks like the nightmare of all defenders, his pace could only be Frimpong's second, but he also has a series of tricks to match. Mikey clearly still has a little to learn, but there is no way on earth that the defenders of the Slow Watchers want a foot race with this child.

What a big problem for Neil Lennon, it is a pity that the right does not pose the same problems, but perhaps that is something that management will solve in January. What might determine that managers think more might be that they don't want to leave Ntcham out of the team.

So who would you approve?