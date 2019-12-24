Neil Lennon Has Change of Heart at Derek McInnes Expense

Loading...

Neil Lennon has changed his mind about the Sam Cosgrove incident in Celtic Park on Saturday after initially sympathizing with the Aberdeen striker.

Cosgrove flew over Kristoffer Ajer during Celtic's 2-1 victory over the Dons and received a red card for his problems.

Neil Lennon said after the game that he thought Sam had no luck being expelled, but after seeing the incident again, the Celtic manager now insists he was red.

"There is an intention there. I don't think he needed to do the challenge." Lennon told CelticTV.

"Maybe Kristoffer is lucky not to date a serious injury."

"In retrospect, as is the game now, it was probably the right decision."

Derek McInnes is likely to drown with his coffee today by reading Lennon's comments after supporting his player and forcing a fast track appeal that will take place today.

The intention is there and has risen to the step. If I had been a Celtic player doing it to one of his players, it would be a different story.

The Celts move from Aberdeen and have their sights set on St Mirren for their meeting on Boxing Day.

The bhoys could finish the first year of the store with two wins in their last two games.