Neil Lennon Drops Massive Glasgow Derby Hint

Today he returns to Celtic's business in the SPFL when they face St Mirren in Paisley.

The Celtic players were in a training session early in the morning on Christmas Day to prepare for the tie and the Christmas celebrations were skipped to make sure they are in the best conditions for the game.

Neil Lennon has almost a complete team to choose from and we were seeing the game of St Mirren as an opportunity for the Irishman to turn very slightly ahead of the Glasgow Derby on Sunday, but he has resisted temptation and in doing so confirms it. It will also be the team that starts in Celtic Park against Steven Gerrard's men.

The big topic of conversation is that players are out of position to accommodate Olivier Ntcham and with Mikey Johnstone in shape he could make Ryan Christie and James Forrest play in their favorite positions while Mikey takes his place to the left. Neil Lennon has kept Forrest on the left, where it has been less effective.

If someone expected Ntcham to be an impact substitute for the Glasgow Derby, you can see that Neil Lennon wants him on that side.