Nebraska man charged in 1982 with unsolved homicide case in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – A man from Nebraska was indicted on Friday in connection with an unsolved homicide case in Salt Lake City for almost four decades.

Bryan Reed, 55, of Sioux City, Nebraska, was charged Friday in the 3rd District Court with criminal homicide, second-degree murder, first-degree felony; and aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said the charges were filed based on how the Utah Code book was written in 1982. A second-degree murder charge is today equivalent to felony murder, according to the DA office

On August 18, 1982, Reed, who was 17 at the time, allegedly entered the house of Wilhelmina Reid, 72, 959 W. California Ave. (1300 south), through the window of a bathroom, He hit Reid several times with a baseball bat, then returned home where he washed his clothes and went to bed, according to the indictment documents.

Reed lived with his stepmother at that time, across the street from the old woman's house, according to the charges.

Reid's body was found upside down in his bed during a wellness check.

According to Reed's stepmother, Bryan Reed left Utah to attend school in Nebraska the same day they killed his neighbor, according to the indictment documents.

Salt Lake police collected several evidence of the crime scene in 1982, including the victim's nightgown DNA, fingerprints and fingerprints, according to the charges.

In 2019, DNA taken from the nightgown was tested against swabs taken from Reed and showed that Reed was a "possible contributor", according to the indictment documents.

The court documents do not say what led the police to compare DNA samples with Reed in 2019. The charges also do not reveal a possible motive for the crime.

Salt Lake police first interviewed Reed in Sioux City almost a year ago, on December 18, 2018, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska.

Until Friday, Reed remained in the Dakota County Jail in Nebraska pending extradition to Utah, where bail was set at $ 1 million.