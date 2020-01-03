Loading...

Nearly half a billion animals have died in Australian wildfires

Updated: 9:00 PM EST January 2, 2020

Forest fires that have been unleashed in New South Wales, Australia, have killed nearly 500 million animals since they began. The deaths of wild animals are a blow to the ecology of that area. Estimates of ecologists from the University of Sydney, reported by Sydney News & Life, reach 480 million deaths of birds, mammals and reptiles. The calculation of the death toll includes the loss of around 8,000 koalas from fires, according to Sussan Ley, federal minister of the environment. In an interview with ABC Radio, Ley said that up to 30 percent of koalas may have been eliminated in New South Wales. Nature Conservation Council environmentalist Mark Graham said in an NSW upper house investigation that the fires had grown so fast that the Guardian reported that "the fires have burned so hot and so fast that there have been significant mortality of animals in trees, "said Graham. "But now there is an area so large that it is still on fire and still burning that we will probably never find the bodies." The fires have killed eight people so far and have displaced more than 200 homes destroyed by the flames. .

