NBC Sports suspends Jeremy Roenick without pay after inappropriate comments

NBC Sports has suspended Jeremy Roenick indefinitely without paying for inappropriate comments he made about other NBC Sports hosts during an episode of Spittin & # 39; Chiclets.

Roenick talked about a vacation he took with his wife and his NBC Sports colleague. Kathryn Tappen. Roenick said that during the holidays, a woman at the resort asked Roenick about the nature of her relationship with the two women. "I play it as if we went to bed every day, all three," he said. "If it really came to fruition, it would be really good, but it will never happen."

Roenick also joked about sleeping with another of his NBC Sports coworkers, the former Blackhawk and current NBC analyst. Patrick Sharp, saying "I would have to think about it if you asked me … I wouldn't say no right away."

Roenick then praised Sharp while contrasting his work with his and the analyst. Anson Carter. "It's good to have a beautiful face that speaks well, that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when Anson and I got there."

The full podcast can be heard below. Roenick joins the show at 20:23:

