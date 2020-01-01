NBA has "rewarded offensive players for deceiving officials"

Loading...

Every NBA team and player has a problem with officiating at one point or another. Things that shouldn't be called are whistled by officials and vice versa, and with the advent of things like challenges and the league's last two minutes report, every official decision is scrutinized.

One area where this is more true than most other areas is the amount of contact that officials need to commit fouls on a given night. It's not the most consistent thing in the world, and in the eyes of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the way games are called shows way too much respect for offensive players.

Kerr spoke to the media before the Warriors faced the San Antonio Spurs on New Years Eve, and while stressing that he understands why the players are taking advantage of this, he wants the league to change the rules so the referees don't. “I'm going to call fouls that would make people laugh at a pickup game. "

Interesting comments from Warriors coach Steve Kerr before the game to reward offensive players. He wants a reversal in the league's leadership: "We rewarded attackers for fooling officials and trying to fool them." Pic.twitter.com/sc11kIh8ZM

– Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock), December 31, 2019

It's a point Kirk Goldsberry raised in his delightful book "SprawlBall", but games are on the edge (where you can beat up opposing players) and on the edge (where streaking your arm with your little finger can cause three misses) handled differently. That's before we get into situations like the one with Paul where players bother to look for contacts because they know the officials are whistling – something that Kerr rightly points out that players should take advantage of. because it helps their team win games.

The NBA tried to counter the flop by imposing fines on the players, but apparently it hasn't done enough to deter practice. In addition, apart from flopping, there is really no way (or no reason) to blame players for calls in their favor, as the referees have to whistle quickly in the event of touch fouls. However, if something changes, it's probably because the coaches and players decide that things have to change, and Kerr seems happy to be at the forefront of this dialogue.

