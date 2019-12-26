Navy and Marine Corps order review of insider threats in response to shootings by Pearl Harbor and NAS Penscola

Loading...

The Navy and Marine Corps are conducting a comprehensive review of security measures in the face of insider threats after three violent incidents at naval bases since Thanksgiving, including the fatal shots to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on December 4.

Acting Marine Secretary Thomas Modly ordered the fleet-wide security interruption and review of inside threats within the Navy and Marine Corps, with compliance expected to be reached by January 10. A security interruption is a break in the usual security measures which improvements can be made.

"The implementation of the security measures aims to ensure that all of our seafarers, Marines and civilians are positioned, trained and informed in the best possible way in all of our facilities and commands to prevent future incidents of this kind," Modly wrote in a memo.

On November 30, a Chevrolet pickup driven by Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, rolled through the exit side of a security gate at the Little Creek-Fort Story joint expedition base in Virginia and hit a Navy Police patrol car at a speed of 130 miles per hour. Police and the Navy Times reported that they killed a 23-year-old sailor. Campbell was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Machinist Gabriel Antonio Romero, 22, an auxiliary firefighter from San Antonio, 22, an armed guard on the submarine USS Columbia, shot and killed three civilians on December 4 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two and then pointing a gun at himself submarine in dry dock 2 for a general overhaul.

And two days later, on December 6, Mohammed Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force lieutenant in flight training, used a Glock 9mm to fire at three military personnel in a Naval Air Station classroom in Pensacola, Florida in what is being investigated as domestic terrorism. Eight others were injured. Alshamrani was shot by the police.

At the very least, Modly wrote in the memo, the decommissioning should include a physical security command and the "Random Counter-Terrorism Measures" attitude, "with a critical eye on the insider threat."

Modly also ordered command-wide training on insider threat indicators and measures needed to deter and mitigate potential insider threats.

In addition, the bases conduct a command-wide review of pre-planned reactions by "active shooters" with the suggestion of drilling for active shooters or "table practice" for an active shooter scenario to validate the reactions.

On December 13, the commander of the Pearl Harbor shipyard, Captain Greg Burton, sent out an "All Hands" message, indicating that no motive for the tragedy of dry dock shooting had been known to two civilian workers and that he knew himself they did not and did not plan his actions in advance.

A third civilian worker was injured at the hip, according to the Navy.

"The investigation continues, but there is currently no known motive or information that the sailor knew any of the victims," ​​said Burton at the time.

Burton said Romero, who was not mentioned by name in the shipyard workers' email, did not appear to have a violent history.

"He wasn't in a court martial and wasn't punished," said Burton, exposing several media reports. "Based on a review of the records, no anger or stress management course was scheduled or completed for him."

Romero, who came from San Antonio, was only advised for being late, it said. Burton confirmed that Romero used an M-4 rifle and a 9mm pistol when shooting.

Romero's family expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

"The family knows that none of their words can replace their lost loved ones or alleviate your pain, but hopes that you will find strength and comfort in the months and years to come," said San Meyer attorney Phil Meyer Antonio spokesman for Romero's family.

—

© 2019 The Honolulu Star Advertiser. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

,