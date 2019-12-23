Naval investigation fight at the USS Eisenhower holiday party

Loading...

The Navy is investigating a video that surfaced on Friday that is said to show USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sailors fighting during a Christmas party.

The two-and-a-half minute video, which appears to have been recorded on a cell phone in a hotel lobby, shows two women shouting and beating each other.

The police and bystanders enter to end the fight, and one of the women is pushed away by another woman who can say that it is not worth it until another person throws a chair around the room.

The footage was first uploaded to YouTube by ABC News subsidiary 13News Now, based in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

The Navy has disapproved of the behavior shown in the video.

"While this incident is currently being investigated, the United States Navy does not tolerate this behavior," said Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, Naval Air Force Atlantic Force Public Affairs Officer, said in a statement to Task & Purpose. "These alleged acts do not indicate the larger naval community or the thousands of men and women currently serving on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)."

