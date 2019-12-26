Natrona County Citizen Claims Hundreds Lost In Corgi Fraud

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – Investigators say that someone claiming to be a dog breeder, who took nearly $ 900 from a Natrona County resident, was likely a fraud.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office officials say they were contacted by the Natrona County resident, who claimed to have sent nearly $ 600 to a dog breeder for a corgi puppy. The money would have been sent on December 21, 2019.

The accuser in the case said he met the breeder via a corgi online resource. The website’s name and address were in Sheriff’s office documents, but the website turned out to be non-existent when requested by Oil City Reporters.

The accuser in the case went on to say that after sending the suspect $ 595 for the corgi puppy, the suspect claimed that there were problems with the shipment and that they wanted the Natrona County resident to help cover the shipping costs.

When the accuser refused to pay the shipping costs, the suspects said that the Natrona County person would be charged with abandoning the puppy and that he should seek legal counsel. The accuser also claimed to have received phone calls from a person who claimed to be a shipping agent, asking him to send money for shipping costs.

After numerous contacts, the Natrona County resident said he sent an additional $ 300 to ship the corgi puppy. The dog did not arrive in the afternoon of December 23, 2019; when the incident was reported to investigators.

Natrona County Sheriff's officials report contacting ranchers and law enforcement in North Carolina, where the suspect allegedly operated. Neither the police nor the breeders had heard of the breeder or the company that the Natrona County person was dealing with.

Sheriff's investigators say they believe the North Carolina breeder is a scam.

