Nathan Lyon rejects Shane Warne's call not to participate in the Sydney test

Actions, of course, speak more than words, but the Australians spoke of a good game in the hours following the Trans-Tasman Trophy and the Black Caps' hopes of winning. their first series here in 34 years.

Some numbers may lie, but not the margin of victory in the four tests, each of which was completed as a contest away from the finish.

Nathan Lyon has no plans to take the Sydney test, despite Shane Warne's calls for him to rest.

While Australia's attack claims to be the best in the world again, it is the emergence of new generation drummers Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head that has inspired hope that this team can reach their goal of returning to the top

For all the positives, however, Lyon insists that they still have "a long way to go if we are to become the team we want to become".

"As a team, we want to become the # 1 team in the world. There are opportunities around the corner that stand out for us, especially with this Test Championship, it doesn’t there are more dead rubbers, "said Lyon.

"We are competing against the No. 2 team in the world, so we really want to make a decent statement in international cricket.

"If we continue in this right direction and we train every day to get better, especially in the areas where we have to improve as a team, I think the sky is the limit for this group."

The selection plot leading up to Boxing Day was whether Australia would play four pacemen. This week, he will focus on the possibility of choosing a second specialized launcher on a track traditionally adapted to spins.

One thing that will not happen is the wish of Warne, a big spin-leg, that Lyon withdraws for Swepson.

"Has Warney ever wanted to rest and try Stuart MacGill? I won't rest," joked Lyon.

Swepson's call to his first national test team is an indication that the selectors are at least planning to deploy rotation twins although that would likely mean either halting their much-vaunted rhythm attack or playing a drummer. front row runs and have Paine beats at six.

Mitchell Starc left the field briefly after clumsily landing on his knee on the field but returned to play the game. Lyon have declared that none of the bowlers will play the match.

"I have yet to meet any Australian cricketer who wants to rest. It is so difficult to play trial cricket, but it is also rewarding," said Lyon.

"Every opportunity you have to play cricket for Australia means the world to us. I can't imagine Mitch Starc, Pat [Cummins] or Patto [James Pattinson] raising their hands to say" J & # 39 ; need rest ".

"By chatting with these guys after the game last night, they are motivated enough to come to Sydney and hopefully go 3-0 in the series against the No. 2 team in the world. [He doesn’t ; there is certainly no one in this bowling cartel] raising their hand saying that they want to rest. "

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

