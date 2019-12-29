NASA astronaut Christina Koch sets a woman's longest space flight record

Loading...

NASA astronaut Christina Koch made history on Saturday, setting the record for the longest space flight performed by a woman. Koch arrived at the International Space Station on March 14 for his space flight mission. As of December 28, she has been in space for 289 days, beating Peggy Whitson's record, which spent 288 consecutive days in space. "It's a wonderful thing for science," he told CNN Christi Paul from the ISS about the feat. "We see another aspect of how the human body is affected by long-term microgravity, and that is really important for our future space flight plan to the Moon and Mars." According to NASA's schedule, Koch will remain at the station until February 2020, just before the longest space flight performed by a NASA astronaut: 340 days, established by Scott Kelly. Astronauts usually remain at the station for six months. Speaking to CNN, Koch also offered advice to young women who pursue their dreams: "Do what scares you. Everyone should think about what intrigues them and what attracts them." Those things can be a little scary, but they usually mean that you are interested. And if it's outside of what you think is attainable for you and you reach it, it really pays dividends in more ways than one. It can be rewarding for you personally, and it usually means that you are returning something to the world in the best possible way. "This is not the first time Koch has broken records. In October, Koch and astronaut Jessica Meir made the first spacewalk alone. for women outside the ISS The spacewalk lasted seven hours and 17 minutes, and astronauts received a phone call from President Donald Trump while completing the mission Koch said he expects the longest space flight record for a woman astronaut will be surpassed again as soon as possible again, because it means "we will continue to push those limits."

