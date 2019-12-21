Nanosatellites abound to improve disaster preparedness

Loading...

He also works with NGOs such as Global Fishing Watch to detect and intercept illegal fishing boats.

"Under international rules, every ship must regularly say," I'm here, "" said Platzer. "If they stop saying that, something serious could have happened – or more likely they want to hide what they are doing."

Image of an artist from one of Spire's nano-satellites. The company aims to have up to 130 devices orbiting the Earth at a height of around 500 kilometers.

The company has unsuccessfully sought to install ground stations in Australia to supplement their 30 in 17 countries ranging from the United Kingdom and the United States to Portugal and South Africa.

"It is impossible to obtain a license for this frequency," he said. "We have been trying for many years."

The Australian Communications and Media Authority, which licenses these data transmissions, was asked for comment.

The commercial demand for such data is wide, including from commodity traders "wanting to know where the products are," said Platzer. The amount of coal or oil transported by a ship and its destination is an application of the data.

However, it is the improvement in predictive weather forecasting that Spire considers to be some of the most important applications.

The company's sensors detect and analyze how the radio signals sent by GPS satellites bend as they move through the atmosphere, obtaining precise details about temperature and pressure.

"Meteorologists consider this information to be close to liquid gold," said Mr. Platzer. "No matter the size of your satellite. You need a lot of observation points."

For example, weather balloons are generally limited in their use, covering only about 8% of the planet.

So far, the UK Met Office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States are among the weather agencies that sign up.

"Climate change is the source of the frequency and intensity of weather events," said Mr. Platzer. "We certainly saw that for some weather events, especially hurricanes, we had better paths earlier [than the national agencies]."

The use of data is generally predictive rather than reactive. With regard to bush fires, Spire's ability to quickly measure temperature, soil moisture and predict wind speed should help authorities here and in the United States assess the risk of fire and the speed and width of their spread, he said.

With 221 million dollars raised, the American private company plans to expand its range to 130 satellites.

Peter Hannam writes on environmental issues for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

