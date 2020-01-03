Nanoleaf unveils HomeKit lighting system that learns with movement, brightness detection over time

Loading...

Just before showing off its newest smart lighting system at CES next week, Nanoleaf unveiled the modular, intelligent and interactive HomeKit lighting system that is part of the new Learning series to provide a more seamless smart home experience.

Nanoleaf shared the news today in a press release:

Pioneer for smart lighting Nanoleaf unveils the Nanoleaf Learning Series, an all-in-one, interactive, intelligent lighting system for your home at CES. The latest innovation from & # 39; the world's leading smart home decor company creates a fully integrated lighting system for the user, from the comfort of home. The new offering intuitively teaches, feels and responds to user needs in a way that eliminates the often complicated and counter-intuitive requirements of today's smart home.

We have previously reviewed both the Nanoleaf Light Panels and the Nanoleaf canvas, the latter of which can be used as touch-sensitive HomeKit buttons. But the new Learning series goes one step further with "intelligent learning, motion detection and brightness detection technology with planning" to let users enjoy their smart lighting more and to think about less control.

Although we have previously seen triangular and square modular designs from Nanoleaf, the Learning series debuts with a hexagonal design.

the very first modular smart lights with form interconnectivity. The first of this line contains touch-reactive Unified Hexagons with interconnectivity capabilities that give users the freedom to make all new configurations …

Nanoleaf Learning Series will soon be available for pre-orders with shipping from this spring.

Nanoleaf also teased some potential emerging products that could be part of the Learning series, such as light bulbs, dimmers, remote controls and more.

View the full press release below:

