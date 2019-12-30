Nadal and Djokovic arrive in Australia before the ATP Cup

Loading...

"We are looking forward to playing well here in the ATP Cup, then we will have a week in Melbourne before [the Open] to start preparing.

"We are delighted to be here and to compete well in this great event." "

Nadal's only win at the Australian Open has been against Federer in 2009. But he's been scary several times since, losing the 2019 decision maker to Djokovic, in 2017 to Federer, in 2014 to Stan Wawrinka and in 2012 against Djokovic.

Federer is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, but Nadal was also in the GOAT conversation and his case will grow if he wins the victory in Melbourne.

Before that, he wanted to lead his country to victory at the 22 million dollar ATP Cup, where Spain was classified in group B alongside Japan, Georgia and Uruguay. . Their campaign begins Saturday when they face Georgia at the RAC Arena in Perth.

The highlight of the group stage in Perth was supposed to be the battle of Nadal against world number 13 Kei Nishikori, but with the Japanese star struggling to overcome an elbow injury, the match might not happen. Nadal has never competed in the late Hopman Cup and is looking forward to seeing Perth for the first time.

“I have been to Brisbane a few times [to warm up at the Australian Open]. This time, Perth. I am delighted to know a different place & # 39; & # 39;, he said.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is ready to continue his "love affair" with Australia at the ATP Cup and then at the Australian Open where the Serb is clearly a favorite to win an eighth record title.

Serbia in ATP Cup will meet France, Chile and South Africa in their pool while Australia, Canada, Greece and Germany will also take part in Brisbane before a final in Sydney .

& # 39; & # 39; I like that. I've spent 10 amazing years in Australia since the first grand slam I won in Melbourne in 2008, '' said Djokovic.

AAP

