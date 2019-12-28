N.B. RCMP is looking for a vehicle related to the murder of young people – New Brunswick

Loading...

Published on December 28th, 2019

Updated December 28, 2019 at 9:24 am

New Brunswick RMCP is looking for public support as they search for a vehicle earlier this month that is linked to the murder of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex region.

The Mounties said officers responded to a call on December 18 at 9:30 p.m. on orchard crescent in Picadilly, N.B.

READ MORE: Police are investigating the suspected death of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex area

The police arrived to find Michael Kraszewski dead in the house. No one else was inside.

RCMP has confirmed that an autopsy has been performed, but the results are not available due to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators received information that a vehicle with a loud exhaust was heard at Orchard Crescent at around 9:00 p.m. on December 18.

The Mounties are looking for more information about the vehicle and would like to speak to anyone who saw it or saw someone come or go on the night of the incident at the residence at Orchard Crescent.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-433-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers.

