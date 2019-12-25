Myer, Miniso and the stores do everything to stimulate Christmas spending

Loading...

With this in mind, Australian retailers plan to use all of the tricks in the book to persuade customers to open their wallets.

Chinese discount retailer Miniso operates 34 stores across the country, including in major malls such as Chadstone and Pitt Street Mall. Local general manager Richard Li told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald that the company is ready to face a huge influx of customers the day after Christmas.

Miniso plans to modify the layout of its stores specifically for the day after Christmas in order to attract buyers eager for good deals. Credit: Ben Rushton

"We have been doing Boxing Days for a few years now, so we know how crazy it can be," he said.

In addition to increasing opening hours and staff, Mr. Li said the store layouts would also be changed to look different from normal, providing buyers with a "new experience" on the day. even.

Miniso will also give a fixed reduction of 50% to all products in its store for the first time this year, having only made product-by-product discounts in the past.

"We have found that customers want things to be simple, they do not want to play the numbers game on a busy day like the day after Christmas," he said.

We realized that if we are to win the battle, we have to do something different.

Richard Li, managing director of Miniso Australia

Myer department store has also planned extravagant spending the day after Christmas, with buyers of its flagships from Melbourne and Sydney allowed to line up at 3 a.m., with doors opening at 5 a.m. not before 11 p.m.

These stores will include performances by jugglers, stilt walkers and unicyclists.

Discounts of between 40 and 50% will also be applied in certain key categories, such as household goods, the department store expecting two million customers to pass by the day after Christmas.

It remains to be seen whether these expectations will be met. National accounts data released earlier this month found that July 1 tax cuts and multiple interest rate cuts triggered a sharp increase in national savings, the Australians having saved 14 billion dollars during the single quarter of September.

Retailers plan to use all the tricks in the book to persuade customers to part with their money.Credit: Ben Rushton

Simultaneously, retail sales volumes suffered their worst monthly result since the recession of the 1990s in September, decreasing by 0.2% over the year.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said borrowers are clearly using tax and mortgage relief to pay off their mortgages faster, rather than going to the stores.

"Households have benefited from increased incomes through lower interest rates and lower taxes and have so far chosen to save them. It’s is clear proof that monetary policy works, "he said.

"They have the income and at some point they could choose to spend it. The question is when does it happen?"

Official retail sales figures for December will not be released until February, and Bloxham said it was not possible until now to find out how the trading period had gone. of Christmas.

But with consumer spending, including goods and services, which account for about 55% of annual gross domestic product, consumer spending intentions held the key to economic growth in 2020, said Bloxham.

"The bottom line is that if consumers continue to save and consumption growth continues to slow, it is hard to imagine that GDP growth will accelerate much," he said. he declares.

Mr. Li remains optimistic, with expectations that Miniso's Boxing Day will be "100%" larger than last year, with stocks already depleted on certain key product lines.

However, Mr. Li's optimism may well be his, as the retailer admits that the other traders he spoke with are much less optimistic.

"To be honest, the atmosphere and the feeling have not been good this year and are not very positive for next year," he said. "We realized that if we are to win the battle, we have to do something different."

Dominic Powell writes on the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Jessica Irvine is a senior economic writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

