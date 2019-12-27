My starting tips for AFL

Loading...

This year, I addressed the Melbourne Grammar reconciliation assembly. I said that two visions of Australia were on offer. One – Australia Day – is noisy, angry, divisive. The other is the AFL native round. What a great atmosphere Melbourne has this week, a buzz like you feel during the finals. Fundamental respect is paid and – to paraphrase the English poet Robert Browning – everything is (briefly) in harmony with the world.

Getting to know The Age was knowing Melbourne and Victoria. In 1854 The Age supported the miners who took up arms against the government at the Eureka Stockade. From the 1850s, a sequence of landmark stories emerged from Victoria – the Eureka Stockade, Tom Wills, the birth of Australian football, Burke and Wills, Ned Kelly, Alfred Deakin, Collingwood Football Club, federation, Ginger Mick. Thanks to these stories and others, I got an idea of ​​the city of Melbourne as an organic and evolving entity.

Western Bulldogs Bulldog Bob Murphy holds the 2016 Premier's Cup with Easton Wood.

Then there was daily journalism. What I liked about journalism was that it got me out of me, made me go to places I never would have been otherwise, meet people I never would have encountered otherwise. Here in this one city, I have met people of all types and from all racial and religious backgrounds. Melbourne has had its problems over the years, for example the Gangland Wars, but, compared to the rest of the world, it seemed like a good place to be.

Two books on the Western Bulldogs have taught me to respect the western suburbs. Two West Victoria singers, Neil Murray and Shane Howard, taught me that Melbourne was not Victoria. Melbourne is a city-state. In 2007, water storage in the Wimmera fell to less than 6%. I did a straw poll among the citizens of Melbourne to ask them to guess the water supplies of the Wimmera. No one came near. This is something I would like to say when I leave: we city dwellers need to listen to the earth much better.

And then there was the footy. Writing footy in Melbourne is like being a jazzman in New Orleans. I loved playing with it. The most memorable grand finale? First – 1989, the Viking epic in which perhaps the best team in the history of the game, & # 39; Yabby & # 39; Jeans & # 39; Hawthorn, met perhaps the best player in game history, Gary Ablett of Geelong. Second – in 1993, when Michael Long performed an incredible Aboriginal work of art in the middle of the CWM. Third, the magical mystery tour offered by the Western Bulldogs in 2016.

My words about footy during separation: you need at least two people on the AFL Commission representing basic footy. We are entering a harsh and difficult century. Basic Footy is where the game version of climate change occurs. The game shrinks at its base. The best thing I've seen in soccer this year? More African children are arriving. For the same reason, we need footy to thrive.

Adelaide celebrates her post as AFLW Prime Minister in 2019. Credit: Getty Images

I want to thank Melbourne. Cities have individual characters. Chicago is not New York, London is not Paris. I found Melbourne to be a place with a heart and a spirit. A place you could call upon as a writer. Please keep in mind the qualities that have made Melbourne the best. They are part of the human environment of the city and can be devastated as easily as the natural environment. I also want to leave a quote that I collected during my stay at The Age of the great Patrick Dodson who became part of my fiber: "The fight never ends. The reward is the people you meet along the way. "

Age had an audience on my arrival who had already done 140 years of work. This month, I came across letters that I received from readers decades ago, letters that I am delighted to find are still alive for me. Someone was hit and goes back. For a writer, it is no better than that. Thank you so much.