"My kidney gave Anaya hope," says a superhero mom

Loading...

A "superhero" mom donated her kidney to save the life of a child she had never met before.

In a final attempt to save their daughter Anaya, parents Joety and Amrik Kandola posted a Facebook appeal for a kidney donor.

Surinder with his family Gurleen (10 years old, Hargun (8 years old) and her husband Harmit Singh.

When it seemed that all hope was lost, they received an answer from the radiographer of the NHS Surinder Sapal, who lives in Wakefield.

The tests showed that Surinder was a match for Anaya and the transplant took place.

Surinder said: "It was a game in 100,000, it was like a needle in a haystack."

Surinder, 36, has two daughters and said she was determined to complete the operation when she imagined what Anaya’s parents were going through.

She said, "They said in their video call that none of them matched Anaya and I thought," What if I don't play the match with my kids? ".

"If I were in this situation, I hope to have help from a stranger, then why not help another mother?"

After the transplant, Surinder, who works at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, got in touch with Anaya's family.

She received a number and went to meet Anaya's parents in person in Newcastle several weeks later.

She said, "When I met them, they said," You're a real angel, you're a superhero. "I thought," I just wanted to help. "

"If there was something I could say to anyone who needs a transplant – go out and ask. Educate people.

"It is the only way anyone knows and the only way I have known of Anaya.

"And to anyone considering donating – give it a try if you're brave enough, it's the most amazing feeling in the world and I would do it again if I could."

Anyone interested in learning more about kidney donation can check out NHS Blood and Transplan