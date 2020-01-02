My favorite Apple device died, and it was bought the day I dumped my iPhone much closer

Loading...

At one point I am busy navigating the busy and chaotic streets of Cordoba, Spain, and the next, I realize that my Apple Watch has stopped giving me turn alerts and I am looking stunned at an ominous message.

"Clear all content and settings," said the screen.

Uh-oh, I thought I touched the cancel button, knowing in the back of my heart that something was wrong. With luck, my Apple Watch restarted, but returned to the "Clear all content and settings" screen again.

Oh damn, I thought.

Actually, I used words that briefly turned the air into an electric blue, but cannot be repeated here.

To abbreviate a long history, my Apple Watch was dead. Well, not dead, but lobotomized. Informal research suggests that the problem seems to be that the side / on button is locked. I still haven't had time to investigate the problem.

But it is not working. And I feel that I have lost a sense. That I have. Various. I lost the sense of time, the direction, what happens next in my day, along with some more that I still don't know.

The Apple Watch was a singularly useful gadget. And I hadn't noticed.

It was what modern technology should be: useful, but unobtrusive. Of course, it required care and food almost daily in the form of a recharge, but beyond that, it worked tirelessly until, well, he died after a little more than two years of service.

He was the unknown hero of my daily load. But just a long-lasting device for a device that cost more than $ 500 after AppleCare was added.

He survived long enough to get out of the watchful and reassuring look of his AppleCare warranty.

The question is, do I replace my Apple Watch? Even if I can revive it (I will revive it, or break it completely trying … after all, what do I have to lose?), It is still a Series 3 model and has a limited lifespan. But I am already seriously thinking about getting rid of my iPhone, so making such an important investment in an ecosystem that I am considering abandoning does not seem like a smart money decision.

And even if I end up with the iPhone, 26 months is, frankly, a terrible life. Not to mention expensive.

$ 20 per month.

$ 0.66 per day.

Oh.

I didn't want to start a debate about the quality of Apple products, but I expected it to last long enough to become obsolete.

Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3. It could buy a replacement. For $ 199.

Paying a lot of money for things that last is one thing. Establishing premium money for something that destroys itself before it loses the box is something else.

But not having an Apple Watch as a constant companion will probably speed up the day I switch my daily controller to an Android smartphone. Initially I made fun of the idea of ​​a small second wrist-mounted display, but with the right level of customization, it had actually become very useful.

What to do next?

Decisions decisions.

