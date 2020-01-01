My Chemical Romance fan project creates a multi-camera video of the return show

Loading...

[Photo by: Adam Elmakias]

When My Chemical Romance performed their reunion show at the Shrine in Los Angeles, CA on December 20, many, many fans were not fortunate enough to attend. Through the wonders of social media, fans who aren't there could browse several different live streams to see the whole career. This at least allowed us to have an idea of ​​what was going on during the legendary return.

Now, a very dedicated member of MCArmy has compiled all the high quality images that everyone has posted throughout the show. They put them all together and made an hour and forty minute video of the whole concert. It’s amazing. Find out below.

YouTuber Jayzeus Hayes has spent a lot of time and effort to give fans of My Chemical Romance a chance to witness the story. Hayes asked for support for the project by asking fans to send in all the footage they took during the show. Hayes also took YouTube videos and credited everyone who took them for making the 100-minute masterpiece. Watch it below and get ready to feel like you're there.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8m2h_VfxWw [/ integrated]

More My Chemical Romance

According to a Consequence Of Sound report, My Chemical Romance will perform at Coachella music festival next year.

The publication says industry sources tell them the group will join the training which would also include headliners Rage against the machine, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and more.

The other artists who would perform would be the leader of Radiohead Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey and the Australian electronic artist Flume.

Rage Against The Machine was previously confirmed to be playing when their reunion went public in November. The group's Instagram post included Coachella dates with a handful of other shows.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott have both played at the high-level festival in 2012 and 2017, respectively, but it will be the first time that they will have a headline spot.

My Chemical Romance, on the other hand, has never performed at the festival. Although Consequence Of Sound reports that this is their first confirmed date in North America outside of the first reunion concert, the group did not comment on a Coachella concert at all.

The festival returns for its 21st edition on April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2020 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival usually reveals official programming in January with tickets on sale soon after.

From now on, My Chemical Romance will give two shows at the Download Festival in Australia. They will strike Sydney and Melbourne on March 20 and March 21 respectively.

They also play a unique set in New Zealand with Jimmy Eat World and Download Japan soon after. You can find out more about these dates here.