Murder officers are investigating the death of Christmas Eve on Vancouver Island – BC

Published on December 25th, 2019 at 8:01 pm

Investigators of the Vancouver Island murder investigated the death of a man last night on Christmas Day.

According to the RCMP, North Cowichan / Duncan officials were called to report a raid on Trunk Road and Canada Avenue in Duncan at around 11:00 p.m. on the 24th of December.

A man and a woman were found injured at the scene and taken to the hospital, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

2 men arrested in Vancouver in connection with the Campbell River murder



The police say the woman remains in the hospital for treatment of her unidentified injuries.

The Vancouver Island's Integrated Crime Crime Division (VIIMCU) has now been brought in for investigation.

According to the RCMP, investigators believe that the incident was isolated and that the public is not at risk.

Anyone who witnesses the attack or has a dashcam or surveillance video is requested to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

