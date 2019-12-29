Loading...

Multiple closed streets in Reading for a man barricaded inside the house

Updated: 5:45 PM EST December 29, 2019

Police said a person was arrested without incident hours after agencies throughout the area responded to a subject with barricades in a home in Reading. "You can see a strong police presence in the area," the Reading police wrote on social media. "There is no immediate threat to the public and the situation is currently contained." As a precaution, police closed South Street from West Street to Gleason Road, police said. Avalon Road also closed from Whitehall Lane to James Road. "The situation on James Street was resolved and the suspect was arrested without incident," police said around 5:30 p.m. "There will be a police presence in the area. Thank you for your cooperation."

