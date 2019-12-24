Mr. Niebla, Lucha Libres gentleman with a different style, has died

Loading...

Sad news the day before Christmas Eve as Lucha Libre Star Mr. Niebla died.

Niebla is reported to have died of a circulatory infection due to an elbow injury he suffered in October. He was discharged from the hospital, but his health has deteriorated in the past few weeks. Nibela was rushed to the hospital on Monday, where he died. He was only 46 years old.

Mr. Niebla was a 30-year-old veteran of lucha libre who spent most of his career at CMLL, with the exception of a short run at AAA from 2007 to 2008. Niebla – who started under the weird nickname "Batman" – was nicknamed El Caballero del Estilo Diferente, "the gentleman with a different style" because he focuses on a funnier way of wrestling. However, this did not stop him from being at the top of the sport as he held both the CMLL World Heavyweight and Tag Team championships in addition to two runs with the CMLL World Trios Championship.

Nibela also had a very public fight against alcoholism and was involved in a number of incidents in which he tried to keep up in the ring without being in the form he was in. The most notable incident was the Fantastica Mania tour of Japan in 2015, when he was found unconscious in a New Japan locker room, causing him to be released by CMLL for a short time. He also briefly lost his wrestling license in 2018 because he went into the ring drunk.

The friends, family and colleagues of Mr. Niebla are heartfelt for this tragic loss.

⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ MR. NIEBLA ⚫

The CMLL is a family lock, which Mr. Niebla gave as a meaningful answer to the question of whether the history of the colocan can was in the past or not.

Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/QSmthWa7b6

– Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 23, 2019

Descansa en paz querido amigo Mr. Niebla. No hay palabras para description esta tristeza, mi mas sentido pésame a sus seres queridos.

– Atlantis CMLL (@Atlantis_CMLL) December 24, 2019

