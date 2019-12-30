Mr. Music from John Mulaney's "Sack Lunch Bunch" is incredible

Loading...

Social media is usually the best way to make something go viral, whether you're working in the office, in the classroom, or from home. However, during the holidays, when families spend a lot of time together (too much time together?), The virality remains in the house. For example, every person who visited my house during the holidays was exposed to Mr. Music, the Jake Gyllenhaal character in John Mulaney's Netflix Special, John Mulaney, and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

The entire Netflix special is fantastic. It is a children's show by and for children, but written in such a way that it also appeals to adults with or without children. It is modeled on traditional children's shows such as Electric Company and Sesame Street, but deals with heavier topics such as "What is your biggest fear?", A question that the special for every child actor who is afraid repeatedly comes up with other things , Home invasions or die while sleeping. Adults will know the show style from their own childhood, while children will appreciate it as a children's show, although many jokes will go over their heads.

For example, in the special there is a story about a child waking up in the middle of the night, finding that his father is dressed in drag, and following him to a drag show in which he does poorly and is judged hard by them Drag queens in the audience. In the end there is a nice lesson. It's a funny story for an adult. For a child – especially if they are familiar with RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race or Drag Queen Story Time in local libraries or JCCs – it is just a nice child's story about a child and his normal father dragging shows.

It's a phenomenally fun special, but Gyllenhaal's Mr. Music is transcendent. Mr. Music's song – sung in a Calypso melody – is based on a recurring theme in Sesame Street, meaning music can be found everywhere (see e.g. this video). However, Mr. Music stayed awake for a long time and did not prepare properly, so all of his examples of finding music fail somewhere: he tries to find music by throwing a shirt into a basket, for example, or dancing the Tempur footbed in a tap dance , but all the examples don't produce any sound, which Mr. Music becomes increasingly frustrated until his mustache barely hangs and he no longer has an emotional breakdown in front of the children.

At the end of the section, both children and adults who are watching are sewn. It's one of the most gorgeous fun things of 2019.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch is currently available on Netflix. Mr. Music arrives in the last ten minutes of the special.

