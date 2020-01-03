MP for Wyo announces another attempt to repeal the death penalty

Loading...

Kylie Taylor, representing Jared Olsen and deacon Mike Leman. (John Roedel, Oil City News)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A group of Wyoming conservatives held a press conference on Thursday, January 2 to announce the formation of a group that is working to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming.

Wyoming Tories concerned about the death penalty, also known as CCATDP, is a network of social and political Tories who question the alignment of capital punishment on Tory principles.

The new group joins the list of ten other state conservatives concerned about the death penalty movements that have been launched previously.

According to their website, Conservatives Concerned About The Death Penalty is a project of Equal Justice USA, a national, non-partisan and local organization that works to transform the justice system by promoting responses to violence that break cycles of trauma .

At the Laramie County Library press conference, Wyoming CCATDP coordinator Kylie Taylor began by saying, "To me, as a curator, one of the biggest problems that i have, this is the risk of executing an innocent person. Since 1973, at least one hundred and sixty-five detainees have been exempt. This represents approximately one in ten death row inmate who is exempt and that is huge. "

"We know that the system is not perfect and that one mistake with one life is one too many," said Taylor.

Cheyenne GOP representative Jared Olson then spoke and stressed that the concept of the death penalty is an issue that transcends politics. "It is a matter of people, it is a moral question, it is a tax question, and for me it is a limited government question."

Olson said the Conservatives for a limited government should be in favor of abolishing the death penalty.

"The Conservatives have a hard time trusting the government to fix potholes, deliver mail, decide which companies to support. The Conservatives would prefer that the government not try to choose winners and losers in societies. They want government outside of all of these areas in their lives. So why would we admit that government is an integral part of our justice system? It makes absolutely no sense, "said Olson.

During last year's legislative session, Olson sponsored Senate Bill 145 which would have repealed the use of the death penalty in Wyoming. The bill was finally defeated in the Wyoming Senate by an 18-12 vote.

In his remarks, Olson said that as a society, we must reflect on the moral considerations of capital punishment.

"If we take the life of a person because we think it is unfair that he took the life of another person, then executing them seems paradoxical and we must be more consistent with our customs and principles. " Life is precious or not. Life is given by God or not. If we believe that life is precious, we must protect everything. Whether life is innocent or an atrocity committed, for me it is always a life and it must be protected, "said Olson.

After Representative Olson concluded his statement, Deacon Mike Leman, the legislative binder of the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, addressed the audience.

“Society has the right and the responsibility to protect themselves from violent individuals. Throughout history, capital punishment has been an unfortunate necessity. However, thanks to advances in technology and society, it is now possible to be safely housed in our maximum security prisons. In fact, our prison system, imperfect as it is, effectively protects our society from dangerous people every day. Capital punishment is no longer an unfortunate necessity. It is simply unfortunate, "said deacon Leman in his opening address.

Deacon Lehman argued that we do not respect the American founding document that life is an inalienable right.

"Now is the time for Wyoming to change this law. 2020 is the year to repeal the death penalty, "said Leman.

Wyoming has not put anyone to death since the execution of Mark Hopkinsin in 1992.

During the question and answer part of the press conference, Taylor said she was excited about the formation of the CCATDP and how it would work to repeal Wyoming's death penalty law.

"I am really looking forward to this next legislative session. We are working very hard to build a grand coalition with a diverse group of people. I think it really shows how important this issue is when you, people of different backgrounds, agree. "

Representative Olson said that he would reintroduce the death penalty bill in the next legislative session.

When asked how they were going to get more Republican leaders to join the vote to repeal the death penalty this year, Representative Olson said the key would be to educate them on the budget, morals and the role of government in our justice system. .

“It is irrational to be both pro-life and in favor of the death penalty. How do you get people to understand this? By educating them, ”said Olson.

The spring session of the Wyoming Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 10.

According to a report by Casper Star Tribune, distributed by the Associated Press, the last execution of Wyoming dates back to 1992.

A judge overturned the death sentence for the only state death row inmate, Dale Wayne Eaton, in 2014. Eaton was convicted in 2004 for the abduction, rape and murder of a Montana woman , Lisa Marie Kimmell, in 1988.

A federal court of appeal ruled in 2019, prosecutors could retry to apply the death penalty against Eaton. They haven't done it yet.

Dale Wayne Eaton (courtesy Wyoming Department of Corrections) Flowers are tied to the side of the government bridge in Natrona County in late summer 2019. Dale Wayne Eaton was convicted, in 2004, for throwing Lisa Marie Kimmell off the bridge after the abduction, raping and killing her in 1988. (File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News) (File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)