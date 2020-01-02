MP Darren Fisher will boost the pharmaceutical and clean tech boom in 2020 – Halifax

Loading...

Darren Fisher is no longer a backbencher in Ottawa.

Earlier this month, he was appointed parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Health, whose mandate includes the implementation of national, universal pharmaceuticals.

It is a portfolio he is looking forward to after hearing repeatedly during the elections that affordable access to prescription drugs is a priority for voters.

"This is something Canadians absolutely want," said the Dartmouth-Cole Harbor MP. "It will be a difficult process because every province and territory has to register with the federal government and its partner to ensure national drug supply."

Cooperation is important in fragmented House of Commons, Fisher explained. And after sitting on standing committees for years and strengthening relationships with politicians of all kinds, he hopes that he can help.

"I have good relationships with people on the other side," he said. "… We have friends with whom we have traveled in parliamentary associations and I go back to our environmental committee. We had an environmental committee for four years, which for the most part did only good."

Fisher spoke to Global News before the House of Commons postponed the holidays for its 2020 goals and second term in parliament. In addition to the success of Pharmacare, he focuses on supporting a wave of clean technology initiatives in his equestrian sport.

"I always say that the environment is our biggest problem, but it's also our biggest opportunity, and I think a lot of companies in Dartmouth-Cole Harbor understand that," he said. "We have a clean tech boom, a clean energy boom."

Earlier this year, the federal government announced a $ 2 million investment to help the Canadian provinces build a clean energy partnership to meet electricity needs while boosting wind, water, and solar efforts.

The riding of fishermen is home to an increasing number of such initiatives. He cited Dartmouth's One Wind, a service provider for clean energy, as an example.

"That has grown from eight to over 200 employees in the past five years," he said. "And I think we're just scratching the surface … We have Burnside, we have Woodside Industrial Park, we have Cole Harbor – our inner city is doing very well, local businesses are opening up and flourishing."

Since his election in 2015, Fisher has been committed to environmentally friendly policies in Ottawa.

In his first term, he was the driving force behind the creation of a national plan for the safe disposal of mercury-filled lightbulbs, and he said the federal government is still working with cities and provinces to ensure that they have their own appropriate regulations ,

Getting an electric vehicle mandate in Nova Scotia was one of his priorities in the new year, he added.

"Most electric vehicles in Canada go to Quebec, B.C. and Ontario, ”he said. "I want to bring electric vehicles to the dealers' showrooms where people can actually enter, see one, and buy one."

The lower house will resume work at the end of January.

