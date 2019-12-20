Movies from the Star Wars Skywalker saga, ranked after watching ‘The Rise of Skywalker

Loading...

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is here, and it will certainly change the way we see the Star Wars franchise and the Skywalker saga.

Critics have mixed in their reaction to "The Rise of Skywalker." Several shots suggest that the film tries too hard for fans. The plot makes no sense. The characters fall flat. It really does not summarize the series.

Fans have been less critical. The Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 86%, which is as high as "Rogue One" and "The Force Awakens." Fans celebrate cameos, callbacks and the crazy third act that changes the franchise.

I watched "The Rise of Skywalker" after spending a full 25-hour, nine-hour Star Wars marathon, organized by the Megaplex Theaters here in Utah. You can read my live blog about the marathon at Deseret.com.

So where did the movie fall on my list? Here are my classifications from the ninth to the first with a brief explanation on why I classified them here.

Scroll down to get a quick review of my top nine.

& # 39; Attack of the clones & # 39;

Jango Fett fires his laser cannons at the Jedi starfighter of Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Attack of the Clones."

There is no way you can't watch this movie without shrinking or rolling your eyes. The movie starts strong and fast paced. Open a series of questions about what is happening. It provides mystery. It has a really entertaining configuration. But then it falls flat. The medium crawls. Among the clones, the love story and all that sand … wow. The second act of the movie is essentially a giant bathroom.

The last third of the movie tries to save everything. But it is messy and incoherent between the great battle of the lightsaber, the beginning of the clone against the droid and Anakin's spoiled attitude. Not a bad movie at all. Still entertaining and fun for Star Wars fans. But it is hard to get excited. If you can only watch a Star Wars movie, "Attack of the Clones" will not be.

& # 39; Return of the Jedi & # 39;

I'm sorry. I am, really. I was even surprised how far "The Return of the Jedi" fell in my ranking. He was previously ranked number 3 in this marathon. The final scenes with Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader always remained strong in my heart. But this vision was a struggle for me.

The initial scenes take 45 minutes to complete. It is not until Luke Skywalker appears that we care what is happening. The middle act is just waiting for the final act. The third act hits hard with Palpatine, Vader and Luke. That story is epic (especially now with what happens in "The Rise of Skywalker"). But the movie takes too long to come up with something interesting. And as a continuation of "Empire Strikes Back", no, thanks.

& # 39; The Phantom Menace & # 39;

Ewan McGregor, on the left, as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Liam Neeson as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn with Jar-Jar Binks in "The Phantom Menace."

OK. This movie was previously my least favorite Star Wars movie. He has climbed two points on the list because it is really really good. Jar-Jar Binks is not annoying. Liam Neeson offers a different view of the Force. Podracing is absolutely fascinating. The battle of the lightsaber at the end is one of the best in the series. John Williams nails it with the score. All my complaints of previous visions were canceled when I saw him again for the marathon. He also started the whole event, so I looked at him with new eyes.

Give yourself the opportunity to watch this movie again. Isolated and simple, "Phantom Menace" deserves more praise than we think.

"The Last Jedi"

The planet Crait in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

Yes, one of the most polarized films in the franchise left me a place. Much of this movie is great. Luke Skywalker's story is perfect for the character. The movie makes me worry about Kylo Ren. Leia's story is fun. The images are incredible. You can't hate in the battle of Crait. Seriously, very entertaining.

But there are points in the movie that drag a lot. Canto Bight's things are useless. It could have been improved if Captain Phasma and the First Order were added to that story. This movie, like "The Return of the Jedi," takes too much time to move in the right direction. And sometimes he seems to know where he is going before deciding on a new path.

I still rely heavily on this movie. But he simply did not do enough to defeat his predecessor.

"The Force Awakens"

A scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

For a long time, I wondered how much I enjoyed "The Force Awakens" compared to "The Last Jedi." The latter was often the winner of that debate. But seeing him again made me realize how fun, imaginative and exciting "Force Awakens" can be. The characters are fresh, new and offer a new version of the universe.

It's really hard to decide "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." They bleed so well, they are almost a movie divided into two parts. That said, if I had to pick up one of them to see, it would be "The Force Awakens." It has the right lightsaber battles, the right X-Wing fights and a perfect callback to the original trilogy.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley is King in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Yes. Discuss me on Twitter about this. But "The Rise of Skywalker" is, at least currently, my favorite of the new Star Wars movies.

"Rise of Skywalker" does everything I want from a Star Wars movie. His only failure is that he doesn't do it enough. We don't have enough cameos or enough time with Emperor Palpatine as I would have liked. But it takes us on a wild journey that never slows down. This year's most important films, such as "Avengers: Endgame," take too long to start. "Rise of Skywalker" begins to work and does not stop, which is similar to "A New Hope" and "Empire Strikes Back" in that regard.

We have everyone and everything we want from this movie. A creepy start, a stellar medium and a beautiful ending. We have important moments that we have seen in other films. It is the culmination of the franchise. Definitely worth seeing for a second time, and I can't wait to see it again. For now, it is among my first four. Fight with me on Twitter, cowards.

& # 39; A new hope & # 39;

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca appear in "Star Wars: A New Hope."

For a long time, "A New Hope" bothered me. Slow pace, boring, not funny, those were my thoughts. But this time, I realized how nice it was to see him again. We don't need to repeat what makes this movie great. But it sounds great after seeing "Revenge of the Sith." It takes us directly to this fun and exciting universe. The score is also beautiful. It's just a perfect Star Wars movie. And it should be, after all, it started the entire franchise.

& # 39; Revenge of the Sith & # 39;

People tend to make fun when I explain how much I love this movie. But it just hits different. I love the anguish and fall of Anakin Skywalker. Dark music catches me in sensations. The rise of Palpatine to be the most manipulative and evil old man in the galaxy. These things make this movie so epic and fun. The beginning is great. It never slows down. The final battles with lightsabers are some of the best fights of all time.

There is little to hate about "Revenge of the Sith." You could make fun of dialogue or slow moments for Yoda. But this movie contains all the things we want in a Star Wars movie. For a time, it was meant to be the conclusion of the franchise. Therefore, it makes sense to hit in the same way as "Rise of Skywalker". Disturbing, heartbreaking and very announced.

"The Empire Strikes Back"

John Williams provided the score for "The Empire Strikes Back."

It is very celebrated as one of the best sequels of all time and also one of the best movies of all time. "Empire Strikes Back" deserves the best billing in all "Star Wars" rankings. We have the asteroid chase, the battle of Hoth, the lightsaber duel of Luke and Darth Vader, a moment to meet the Emperor. Everything is fun and fantastic.

The movie also does a great job of opening the Star Wars universe in ways we never knew. "A new hope" brings us to the universe. We can see the galaxy explored for the first time. But it is "Empire Strikes Back" that makes us want to stay. And for that, it deserves my first place.

Also, if I can watch any Star Wars movie on a rainy day, this is the one I would choose. You can't overcome that logic.

TL; DR:

"The Empire Strikes Back" (no change) "Revenge of the Sith" (no change) “A new hope” (instead of number 4) "The Rise of Skywalker" (new) "The Force Awakens" (instead of the number 6) "The Last Jedi" (instead of number 5) "The Phantom Menace" (instead of number 8) "Return of the Jedi" (instead of number 3) "Attack of the clones" (before no 7)