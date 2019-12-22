Motorola is slowing down the new Razr due to high demand

Loading...

It seems that we are facing a second round of foldable telephone delays. Motorola has announced that the launch of the new Motorola Razr will be delayed. According to the company, the delayed release is due to a higher than expected demand. In short, the company says that demand is now expected to be so high that it should delay the start of pre-orders. Originally, pre-orders were set to begin December 26.

“Since the announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unprecedented excitement and interest from consumers. Demand was high and as a result, the forecast of the offer quickly outgrown, "the company said in a statement sent to Digital Trends by email." Motorola has decided to adjust Razr's presale and adjust the timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working on determining the right amount and planning to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch. We do not expect a significant shift from our original availability timeline. "

Of course, delays due to higher demand are certainly better than delays due to incorrect design. When Samsung first announced the Samsung Galaxy Fold earlier this year, it sent review units – many of which quickly broke or had other problems, usually related to the display. Samsung has recalled those review units and delayed the launch of the phone by the consumer – eventually launched to the public in September. Hopefully the Razr will not suffer the same fate.

In general, the excitement for the new Razr was great. The device offers a modern version of the classic Razr, including a similar appearance and a foldable display in the middle. Availability is of course somewhat limited due to the cooperation of Motorola with Verizon. Verizon is the phone's exclusive launch partner, although it is also available at Walmart. Due to the fact that other providers do not sell the phone, Motorola probably does not sell as many units as usual.

We have to wait and see how long it takes for the Motorola Razr to reach customers. Motorola quickly notes that the time should be minimal, so we expect to hear more about the launch of the device in the coming month or so.

