Motorola has delayed the launch of its new folding Razr phone

The Motorola Razr is late.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

If you planned to get up early the day after Christmas and preorder the new Motorola Razr, you can continue and cancel those plans.

Motorola announced Friday that the pre-order and the launch of the new Razr have been delayed. Originally, the Razr was supposed to go on sale on December 26 and arrive in stores on January 9. However, the company told CNET that the delay was caused by a demand greater than expected and a limited supply.

I am not completely convinced of the reasoning for the delay, since it is a $ 1,500 phone and exclusive to Verizon Wireless here in the US. UU. And phones with folding screens like the Galaxy Fold don't have the best track record when it comes to launching on time.

The good news is that Motorola says the delay will not be long before the most affordable folding phone is in the hands of users. Hopefully, that is still true. It seems that Samsung is preparing to launch its second folding smartphone with a Razr-like design, and, frankly, it is the first folding design I've seen that makes sense.

Like nothing else, early 2020 will be a fun year when it comes to smartphones with folding screens.