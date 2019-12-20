Motorola delays foldable Razr pre-orders and launch

Loading...

The original unveiling of the Motorola Razr was expected sometime in the summer, but the Lenovo company finally announced it last month. Motorola has revealed today that it is delaying Razr pre-orders and launching.

In statements in several publications this morning, Motorola said it "decided to adjust the pre-sale of razr and launch the timing to better meet consumer demand." This is intended to "ensure that more consumers have access to razr at the launch."

Since the announcement in November, the new Motorola razr has received unprecedented excitement and interest from consumers. The demand was high and as a result the predictions for supply quickly outgrown.

A new pre-order or availability date has not been announced because Motorola is trying to "determine the correct quantity." The given reason means that Motorola wants a more prominent (and larger) launch than one would assume a $ 1,000 + smartphone could amass.

Samsung has postponed the Galaxy Fold due to structural problems that arose after reviewers had received the device. Motorola does not refer to such problems and links it purely to supply and demand. The company ended today's announcement by noting that it "does not anticipate a significant shift from (its) original availability timeline."

If it is considered at face value, this would indicate that there is no underlying issue that needs to be reviewed for months. Motorola emphasized the engineering work at the launch to ensure that the hinge is not wrinkled and reliable.

The primary Razr "Flex View" screen is 6.2 inches, while there is an outer 2.7-inch "Quick View" for notifications. There is also a 16 megapixel main camera, while the device is powered by a Qualcomm 710 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. At $ 1500 it is only available through Verizon. Preorders would go live on Thursday December 26 and be sent somewhere in January.

