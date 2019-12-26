Mother, two dead children after being found on the sidewalk near the Boston parking lot

Loading...

NewsCenter 5 learned that a mother and her two children under the age of 5 died after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot at Christmas. "Our investigation shows that the two children fell first, and then the father later," District Attorney Rachael Rollins told WBUR. The victims were found Wednesday afternoon in the Renaissance Park Garage near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. "Today is a tragedy," said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. Police blocked the area around the Boston parking lot adjacent to Ruggles. MBTA station just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Sky 5 video showed police investigators at the top of the parking lot, focused around a four-door SUV that had three doors open. Gross was seen along with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins examining the vehicle. His vehicle was found in the garage, Rollins said. She said the case was "incredibly difficult" to deal with, especially as a father. "This particular scene, where there were two young children who lost their lives today," he said. Rolins said this time of year can be "challenging and difficult" for some. "I feel it is imperative that we let people know that there is help," he said. Police said all the victims were taken to the Boston area hospitals and declared dead. "This is a death investigation," Gross said. Gross said investigators placed a car seat facing forward and backward inside the vehicle located at the top of the parking lot. No additional information was disclosed about the victims or the circumstances surrounding their death. Gross said the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office will be conducting the investigation, adding that "we will do everything in our power to discover everything we can." "We know very well that this type of trauma also leaves scars on first responders," Boston EMS union president Michael MacNeil wrote. "We are committed to caring for our members and our brothers and sisters in the police and fire services so that we can all continue to protect the safety and health of Boston residents and visitors." "Three patients received the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives," MacNeil said. "The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of Boston EMS are with families experiencing this indescribable tragedy on this vacation." "This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas day," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said on Twitter. "My prayers and my sincerest condolences are with them." The garage is owned by Northeastern University, who said Wednesday night they were adding additional security patrols to three multi-level parking lots on their Boston campus, including the Renaissance Park garage. He also said that after Wednesday's tragic incident, he has blocked pedestrian and vehicular access to the upper two floors of the Renaissance Park garage indefinitely.

NewsCenter 5 has discovered that a mother and her two children under 5 are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot at Christmas.

"Our investigation shows that the two children fell first, and then the parents later," District Attorney Rachael Rollins told WBUR.

The victims were found Wednesday afternoon at the Renaissance Park Garage, near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

"Today is a tragedy," said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Police blocked the area around the Boston parking lot adjacent to Ruggles MBTA station just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sky 5 video showed police investigators at the top of the parking lot, focused around a four-door SUV that had three doors open.

Gross was seen along with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins examining the vehicle.

His vehicle was found in the garage, Rollins said. She said the case was "incredibly difficult" to deal with, especially as a father.

"This particular scene, where there were two young children who lost their lives today," he said.

Rollins said this time of year can be "challenging and difficult" for some. "I feel imperative that we let people know that there is help," he said.

Police said the victims were taken to Boston area hospitals and declared dead.

"This is a death investigation," Gross said.

Gross said investigators placed a car seat facing forward and backward inside the vehicle located at the top of the parking lot.

No additional information was disclosed about the victims or the circumstances surrounding their death.

Gross said the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office would handle the investigation and added that "we will do everything in our power to find out everything we can."

The officials offered advice to the first responders who responded to the scene.

"We know very well that this type of trauma also leaves scars on first responders," Boston EMS union president Michael MacNeil wrote. "We are committed to caring for our members and our brothers and sisters in police and fire services so that we can all continue to protect the safety and health of Boston residents and visitors."

"Three patients received the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives," MacNeil said. "The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of Boston EMS are with families experiencing this indescribable tragedy on this vacation."

"This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas day," said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Twitter. "My prayers and my deepest sympathies are with them."

The garage is owned by Northeastern University, who said Wednesday night they would add additional security patrols to three multi-level parking lots on their Boston campus, including the Renaissance Park garage.

The university also said that after Wednesday's tragic incident, it has indefinitely blocked pedestrian and vehicular access to the upper two floors of the Renaissance Park garage.

.