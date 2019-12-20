Loading...

Mother of 5 killed in shooting in western assisted living center

Updated: 5:51 a.m. EST December 20, 2019

A mother of five children died and two others were injured in a shooting in Rhode Island. The shooter is also dead, police said. Police said a 66-year-old resident opened fire Thursday morning, shooting three people in Babcock Village, as a help center in Westerly. Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, an employee of the assistance center and a single mother of five children, was murdered. One of Cardinal's coworkers and a resident were injured. Their names were not revealed. The shooter, who lived in the facility, was found dead inside a residence. His name was not released. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Reports of shots in Babcock Village apartments led to Westerly public schools, Westerly Hospital and some nearby businesses to be closed as a precaution.

