Morrisons pledges to reduce food waste with cheaper vegetable boxes

3:13 p.m.

Monday December 23, 2019

Morrisons is committed to reducing food waste by 50% by 2030, and a new initiative to allow customers to pick up boxes of vegetables worth £ 10 for just 3, £ 09 has been released.

The West Yorkshire-based supermarket chain is the first in the UK to offer food after its expiration date via a revolutionary app that offers food directly to customers at a great price.

Customers will be able to use the "Too Good to Go" app to purchase boxes of unsold fruits and vegetables, baked goods and cold meats worth at least £ 10 for £ 3.09.

The contents of the boxes will be revealed during recovery at the local supermarket.

The service has been tested in a handful of stores and Morrisons has now announced that it will be available at 494 Morrisons supermarkets across the country, including stores in Wakefield, Leeds, Pontefract and Castleford.

This decision aims to help low-cost customers with food that might otherwise be wasted.

As part of its commitment to cut food waste in half, Morrisons plans to distribute 350,000 boxes of unsold food in 2020, reducing CO2 emissions by 882 tonnes.

Jayne Wall, director of Market Street at Morrisons, said, "We are using technology to help us reduce food waste and help more people afford to eat well."

"It will also mean that we will waste less food this Christmas as it will find a home for products that cannot be sold after the holiday season."

